Is leaving a voicemail archaic?

The human attention span is reportedly eight seconds, one second less than a goldfish. No wonder people don't leave voicemail today.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Voicemail might be a thing of the past.

While there are several different ways to communicate thanks to technology today, has leaving a voicemail become tacky?

Phone etiquette has changed over the years because of things like speech-to-text, texting, and various social media platforms to share comments and videos.

With technology evolving, the human attention span has decreased. Forbes reports the average attention span of an adult is about eight seconds. To put this in perspective, the attention span of a goldfish is nine seconds. So if you want the call back, statistics say to keep the message short.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night

Latest News

RSVP and Cornerstone Mission holding Winter clothing drive for needy.
RSVP partners with Cornerstone Mission for winter clothing drive
Black Hills Powwow offers course to deepen understanding of indigenous culture and traditions
Native American Day parade floats.
Native American Day Parade celebrates culture and raises awareness for social and political issues
Rapid City alterations to services for Native American Day