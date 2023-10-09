Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’

(Gray News/TMX) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram this weekend to address backlash he received after Oprah Winfrey launched a fund for victims of the Maui wildfires and asked the public to donate.

In his video post, Johnson says that “thousands and thousands” of survivors had begun receiving money from the People’s Fund of Maui.

When the fund was announced in late August, Johnson and Winfrey, who both have homes in Maui, said they seeded the fund with $5 million each.

Adults who lost their primary homes in the fires that swept through Lahaina and Kula would be eligible to receive $1,200 per month. The offer is open to both homeowners and renters.

“As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents,” Winfrey said at the time.

“I know a lot of people out there, as Oprah and I have been finding, are just having a hard time trusting where the money goes,” Johnson said at the time, assuring viewers that funds are “clean, direct, from you directly to their hands.”

The pair was criticized for not adding more of their own money to the fund. Several social media users also thought the celebrities should have asked fellow millionaire friends to pledge instead of asking regular people who may already be struggling financially.

On Sunday, Johnson acknowledged the backlash.

“I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better,” he said.

“Money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like.

“The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,”

Johnson also thanked his social media followers for the “straight talk.”

“I’ve never launched a fund before - trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast,” he wrote. “I totally get it and I appreciate you.”

More than 100 people died in the wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui on Aug. 8.

Thousands of residents were displaced as most of the town of Lahaina was completely destroyed and have been living in hotels and other temporary lodgings ever since.

Two weeks ago, the first group of residents were allowed to return to the disaster area in Lahaina for the first time since the fires.

