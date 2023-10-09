From Canada’s Got Talent to Rapid City; The Bearhead Sisters perform for Native American Day

Native sister trio gives the gift of song for Native American Day
By Alena Neves
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Bearhead Sisters are proud members of Paul First Nation (Treaty 6), Alberta Canada, and have come to Rapid City to perform tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Square for Native American Day. They’ve been a sister trio for 17 plus years and their side of the family comes from a long line of singers.

The trio says their ancestors before them had a very strong belief in singing to uplift their spirits and to heal their well-being. The sister group has achieved quite a bit of success so far having competed on Canada’s Got Talent and won the JUNOS 2023 Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year for their album “Unbreakable”.

As young women, Trina, Carly, and Allie give a lot of credit to their mom for nurturing that spirit of singing alive within them. Today they still believe in and keep the gift of song alive each and every time they sing they think of their ancestors. This uplifts and keep their hearts and spirit in balance with the universe. They say their parents are very proud that they continue to have the courage to continue the gift of song. If you would like to hear their amazing vocals check out their live vocal presentation for Good Morning Black Hills above.

