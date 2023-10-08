Mines football not strong enough for No. 15 Western Colorado

Hardrockers fall to Mountaineers 43-20
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines football came into Saturday’s matchup against No. 15 Western Colorado after an impressive 49-14 win over Black Hills State. The Hardrockers couldn’t carry over the momentum this week, falling to the Mountaineers 43-20.

Mines will be back in action next Saturday when they take on the Colorado School of Mines at noon.

