Mines football not strong enough for No. 15 Western Colorado

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines football came into Saturday’s matchup against No. 15 Western Colorado after an impressive 49-14 win over Black Hills State. The Hardrockers couldn’t carry over the momentum this week, falling to the Mountaineers 43-20.

Mines will be back in action next Saturday when they take on the Colorado School of Mines at noon.

