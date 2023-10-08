City offices, landfill, transit, library closed Monday for Native American day

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In observance of Native American Day, all offices of the City of Rapid City will remain closed on Monday, October 9. As a result, there will be some adjustments to the City services and operations.

The Rapid City Landfill will also remain closed. The trash collection scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday, while the collections for Tuesday to Friday will remain unchanged for the entire week. Please leave the trash out until it is collected.

The Rapid Transit System will also remain closed on Monday, resulting in no RapidRide or Dial-A-Ride transit services. Transit operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Public Library will also remain closed on Native American Day.

City Hall and all City Department administrative offices will remain closed on this day.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7

Latest News

Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
Black Hills National Forest sign in Rapid City.
Black Hills National Forest to conduct prescribed burn
Friday Frights, the series where we hope to give you goosebumps, or at least make you think. To...
Friday Frights: Spectral whispers and ghostly figures haunt Deadwood’s Bullock Hotel and beyond
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Small businesses supporting small businesses in downtown Rapid City