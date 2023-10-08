Central girls soccer shocked in state quarterfinals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sioux Falls Lincoln put an end to the Rapid City Central girl’s soccer teams season Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Cobblers.

Central came into Saturday’s match after defeating Sturgis, while Lincoln knocked off Rapid City Stevens. The Cobblers and Patriots squared off in the state quarterfinals in the No. 3-seed versus No. 11-seed matchup. Central finishes with a 11-2-1 record on the season.

Sioux Falls Lincoln plays No. 2 Harrisburg on Tuesday. On the other side, No. 1 Mitchell plays No. 4 Aberdeen Central.

