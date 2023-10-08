2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night
An official motions while standing by a down marker during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Dakota State vs. Illinois State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7

Latest News

United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to...
US may soon send additional aid to Israel, Blinken says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says