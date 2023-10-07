Pleasant weather to remain into Sunday

Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight will be mostly clear with light winds from the south; lows this evening will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. On Sunday, you could see a few passing clouds. It will be a few degrees warmer for everyone, with more 70s popping up across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Nice weather will stick around early next week, with sunshine on Monday and highs in the 60s for many. Tuesday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. By Tuesday afternoon, some clouds will be moving into the area ahead of our next storm system.

Cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and shower chances will move in Wednesday and stick around through the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday, with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s, with showers at times. Friday will remain cool, with highs in the 40s and 50s, but there will be more sunshine as the skies are partly cloudy.

Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by the following weekend.

