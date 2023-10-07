Native American Day’s weekend of events

Native American Day bring events to the Black Hills all weekend long.
Native American Day bring events to the Black Hills all weekend long.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A full weekend of festivities started Friday afternoon at LaCroix Hall as people participated in Hand Games.

Organizers prepare for a weekend of activities in the Black Hills Pow Wow

The object of the game is to guess where the striped stick is. Guess right and you gain a stick, guess wrong and you lose one. But this game isn’t all about having fun, it’s about instilling lessons in youth.

“It’s all about lessons and life to learn because this style of hand games that they’re playing here is a lesson to if they lose, they have to learn how to take a loss,” said handgame director Marlon Kelly.

“It’s part of healing, it’s part of laughter, it’s pouring into getting to engage with other players from different teams as part of the community.”

In addition to the hand game activities today, there will also be other events at the Monument Arena this weekend including a fashion show and dance performances. There will be a parade downtown on Saturday and on Monday, Main Street Square will have food vendors, artists, and musicians in order to continue celebrating.

Organizers want to share what Native American Day is all about.

“This country needs to have a reckoning with itself,” said President of NDN Collective Nick Tilsen. “But the reckoning can also be powerful and positive and do it through all different creative approaches. We’re inviting people to come on down, to share food, to share music to share culture, and to learn what people in the Native Community are doing right here.”

If you want more information on event dates and times, click here.

