Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night
More than 10 local small businesses have joined in to help support the businesses in downtown...
Small businesses in Rapid City come together in a time of need
Lincoln County rural area selected for new men’s prison
New median being created on 5th Street will affect traffic.
New construction on 5th Street will result in a median

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli rescuers report 70 dead, hundreds seriously wounded in heaviest toll of fighting in decades
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
How $6 billion in Ukraine aid collapsed in a government funding bill despite big support in Congress
Black Hills National Forest sign in Rapid City.
Black Hills National Forest to conduct prescribed burn