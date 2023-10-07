Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In nine man football, New Underwood earned its first win of the season Friday with a 36-20 victory over White River. New Underwood plays at Kadoka Area next Friday, while White River plays at Philip.

From around the region, Tea Area defeated Spearfish 62-13, and Sturgis beat Belle Fourche 47-14. Custer knocked off Hill City 60-50 and Bennett County took down Jones County 50-34. Wall defeated Kimball/White Lake 37-8 and Harding County beat Timber Lake 48-28. Finally, Philip shutout Newell 64-0 and Kadoka beat Faith 52-14.

