Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 2

New Underwood picks up its first victory
Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 2
Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 2
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In nine man football, New Underwood earned its first win of the season Friday with a 36-20 victory over White River. New Underwood plays at Kadoka Area next Friday, while White River plays at Philip.

From around the region, Tea Area defeated Spearfish 62-13, and Sturgis beat Belle Fourche 47-14. Custer knocked off Hill City 60-50 and Bennett County took down Jones County 50-34. Wall defeated Kimball/White Lake 37-8 and Harding County beat Timber Lake 48-28. Finally, Philip shutout Newell 64-0 and Kadoka beat Faith 52-14.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male
Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

Latest News

Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 1
Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 1
10-6 stevens girls tennis
Stevens in second place at state tournament
10-5 SDGA golf
Inside look at the SDGA
10-4 sdsu football
SDSU and USD football teams both ranked in the top 10