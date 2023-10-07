Friday Night Hike, October 6, pt. 1

Hot Springs and Douglas with big road wins
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:09 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot Springs outlasted Rapid City Christian Friday 23-13. The third-ranked Bison improve to 6-1 on the season. St. Thomas More took down Douglas 20-6. The Cavaliers face 7-0 Dell Rapids next Friday.

In Sioux Falls, Rapid City Stevens fell to Jefferson 14-0. The Raiders drop to 1-6 on the season. Harrisburg defeated Rapid City Central 75-7.

