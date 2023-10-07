Friday Frights: Spectral whispers and ghostly figures haunt Deadwood’s Bullock Hotel and beyond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Deadwood has a population of around 1200; however, with this small city comes a big history. Especially for some of the buildings in the town.

Deadwood was founded in 1876 and is about 147 years old. During that time, between 1894 and 1896, a warehouse on the corner of Wall St. and Main St. was converted into what is now known as the Bullock Hotel.

“The building we sit in 1879 as a warehouse survived the big fire. They lost the hardware store rebuild the hardware store, they lost it again in 1894 and that’s when they decided to build the hotel,” said Bullock Hotels’ assistant manager Matt Weekly.

With the old age of the hotel come prominent Wild West figures such as Calamity Jane, Bill Hickok, and Seth Bullock, the original owner of the hotel who doesn’t seem to want to leave.

“Buildings tend to imprint energy sometimes, and with the water and the different kinds of walls like limestone, a lot of stuff will collect that energy,” explained Kim Horn with Horn Paranormal LLC.

That energy is what various mediums have felt as they’ve contacted it.

“I do know from several mediums that have come through that we have at least six named spirits that run the building and about 20 to 25 more that we don’t know their names but still hang out,” said Weekly. “If something does go bump in the night, please let me know because it just continues to evolve the ever-changing story that is the Bullock Hotel.”

But Bullock isn’t the only place with history; it seems like the entire town of Deadwood is full of visitors from the past, and although Deadwood offers tours to learn the history of what these figures have done, paranormal investigators also try to contact any ghosts that are willing to talk or interact with the public to give them a more in-depth look at the history of the town.

“There’s so much in this town itself with history that we caught a lot of stuff that validates that they might tell us about themselves, then open a history book and find out, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s exactly what whatever that has told us’,” said Horn.

“If you come to Deadwood, there’s such an energy in Deadwood, like I said; don’t be surprised if something does go bump in the night,” said Weekly.

To learn more about the history of the Bullock Hotel, you can visit the hotel at 633 Main St., Deadwood. To learn more about the work Horn Paranormal LLC does, you can head to their website, or if you have an inquiry regarding paranormal activity, you can contact them at (307) 620-0125 or their email at hornparanormal@gmail.com.

