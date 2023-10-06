WAVI organization helps domestic violence survivors to feel the music again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Working Against Violence Incorporated is a non-profit organization that started in Rapid City. The organization received its official non-profit status from the Mount Rushmore state in 1978.

WAVI has provided shelter and resources for domestic and sexual violence victims in Rapid City as well as surrounding areas.

WAVI provides 24-hour staff, seven days a week, and they even operate on holidays according to the development director, Kristina Simmons.

The non-profit’s Power of Purple event gives people a platform to tell their stories and connect. This is the seventh year the free community awareness event has taken place Simmons said. They took a break when the pandemic hit, but this time around they had more than fifty people attend. WAVI members said it was a great turnout.

“Not only are we here in the community to add support, but survivors are surrounded by a network of people that want to support them, and help them on that path of independence and healing,” Simmons said.

The color purple is a signal for domestic violence awareness.

The development director for WAVI said they served over 2,800 people last year in their shelter services, and she, unfortunately, continues to see those numbers rise.

The national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.