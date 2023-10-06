Warmer this weekend with plenty of sunshine

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies will be around for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s for much of the area, though a few spots could reach the lower 70s! Sunday will be a few degrees warmer for everyone with more 70s popping up across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

Nice weather will stick around early next week with sunshine Monday and highs in the 60s for many. Tuesday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. By Tuesday afternoon, some clouds will be moving into the area ahead of our next storm system.

Cooler temperatures, cloud cover and shower chances will move in Wednesday and stick around through the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday, with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with showers at times. Friday will remain cool with highs in the 40s and 50s, but there will be more sunshine as skies are partly cloudy.

Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by that following weekend.

