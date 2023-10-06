Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Those who have been in the area long enough may recognize the building as the old Albertsons grocery store. That vacant building may soon be getting a facelift.

Resting at the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street, the shell of the former grocery store sits dormant. Just a few months ago this building was purchased from the previous owners by Dream Design International.

After purchasing the building, a study began by the new owners to determine what the community needed the most in the area. The president of Dream Design International says this study needs to be thorough to ensure what is ultimately picked is the right choice for people living in Rapid City.

“You know this location is the gateway to the community as you know as you come in off the highway, off of I-90 you’re boom right there and so it really needs to be studied and analyzed to make sure that it really serves the community in the best way,” said Hani Shafai.

Shafai predicts this study will take a few months to complete at which point a decision will be made about the future of the building.

