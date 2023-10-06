South Dakota Mines officials say graduates are thriving

By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines was ranked one of the top 10 recommended colleges in the country based on a student and alumni survey from the Wall Street Journal.

Officials from Mines say categories typically ranked are student support services, placement rates, and types of programs the college offers.

According to Mines’s website, graduates have a 98 percent success rate finding a job after graduation. The provost and vice president for academic affairs at South Dakota Mines, Lance Roberts said the return on investment for students continues to trend upward.

“I think people are really looking at the cost of education and what are the outcomes you know, am I going to get a job? Am I going to get a well-paying job or am I going to be able to get a job in my field? And having a ranking that places you really high on return on investment, I think tells those families and tells the prospective students, that yes, you’re going to get a good education here,” Roberts said.

Roberts said graduates are having good luck finding jobs in the area in the current job market.

