Small businesses in Rapid City come together in a time of need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on Saint Joseph St. in downtown Rapid City is expected to last through November. With holiday shopping coming up some business owners are worried about how this will affect them financially.

But one small gesture is making an unexpected impact on downtown businesses.

It started with a Facebook post by Kelly Straker, owner of Vintage Chicks 605, reaching out to her followers to help support Uprooted.

The plant shop downtown has been impacted by the Saint Joseph St. construction.

“So, I just got to thinking how can I help? Because obviously I can’t go down there and buy every plant, even though I’d love to,” said Straker.

That realization led Straker to come up with a plan to entice people to shop downtown by offering incentives in her store.

Straker added “I’m just going to offer a little gift bag. I’ll put together some little swag bags $15, $18 worth each and every customer that goes down to uprooted and shops and show me their receipt this week or next, I’ll thank them with a goodie bag.”

This small act of kindness led to a much bigger outcome than Straker ever expected.

Other small business owners reached out, offering their support to the businesses downtown.

“I saw what Kelly was doing with Vintage Chicks and I really agreed with what she was doing, she was such a sweetheart and I wanted to get on board,” said Viola Venner, co-owner of Dakota Seafood Market. I knew that collectively our voices would be louder than just one business.”

Paula Wimp, owner of Flowers by LeRoy added “We need to support each other and make sure that these businesses can sustain this time that’s challenging for them and anything we can do to help that is what we should do.”

More than 10 small businesses have joined in on Straker’s campaign.

She adds that it feels incredible to know that they can have each other’s backs.

“There are so many great hearts out there and so many small business owners that care about each other, not just what’s going on inside their four walls. So, I think it’s amazing,” said Straker on the emotions she felt when she saw everyone join in.

This sentiment is echoed by others on Saint Joseph St.

“When you go into a business, you kind of just expect to do things alone and I have just been blown away by the amount of support that we have been given,” said Uprooted owner Justice Fuegen, on the overwhelming amount of support that has poured into her business.

Tally’s Silver Spoon owner Benjamin Klinkel added, “I think it’s just a cool thing to see on social media and the buzz around town of something happening where other local businesses and people that support those businesses are looking to do just that, support them.”

Some of the community businesses participating in the “Show your Receipt” Campaign include:

Main Street Square

Vintage Chicks 605

Jambonz Deux

Flowers by LeRoy

Musing of Iris and Rose

O & A Farmhouse

How To Grow

Black Hills Yard Game Rentals

Dakota Seafood Market

Hydration Station Lounge

