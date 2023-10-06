Salvation Army of the Black Hills holds annual Coats for Kids event

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seasons are changing, and the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is continuing its tradition of helping individuals and families in need.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills has been hosting Coats for Kids for nearly thirty years. This year, they want to help even more people by allowing infants to get winter coats.

“A great thing to be able to partner with the community to provide something as simple as a coat to keep kids warm,” said corp officer of the Rapid City Salvation Army Major Vangie O’Neil.

“We had a bigger rush than we’ve ever seen before in the morning. So, what that means? I’m not sure. But we look forward to being able to provide this need for the community.”

While organizers are glad that they’re able to give back to the community by handing out coats, the families in the community felt the love the most.

“This means I have winter coats for my kids I don’t have to worry about the expense of that,” said community member Alex Helmbolt. “This is life-changing. It’s been a hard past couple of months for us so this, this is everything.”

More than 575 coats were given away at last year’s event and organizers are expecting to hand out even more this year. If you or anyone you know is still interested in tomorrow’s event, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male
Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
With the blizzard hitting early in October, there was heavy damage to many trees.
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
Jacob Staton sentenced to five-year prison term for role in 2021 murder
Jacob Staton sentenced for role in 2021 murder

Latest News

South Dakota Mines backpack
South Dakota Mines officials say graduates are thriving
WAVI organization helps domestic violence survivors to feel the music again
The early evening news on KEVN.
Protect the environment and your water by properly disposing of household chemicals
The early evening news on KEVN.
South Dakota Mines officials say graduates are thriving
The early evening news on KEVN.
WAVI organization helps domestic violence survivors to feel the music again