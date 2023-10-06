Now is the time to start prepping for winter

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The start of fall has already brought lower temperatures and cooler winds, and it’s just a matter of time before the snowflakes start to fly. So now is the best time to make sure your snow blower is ready for the winter months.

Brown Small Engine Repair has seen a surge in snow blower service requests, and with machines sitting in the garage since last Winter, the shop owner has some advice for homeowners.

“Snow blowers are pretty obvious when they’re not working right,” said owner Bill Koser.

“An engine might start surging on you or something like that. And that’s just typically a sign of old fuel in the carburetor or it’s been sitting around for a while. So, I always just recommend even during the Summer to fire them up and run them. It’s all about preparation. Again, just don’t wait till the last minute.”

Koser also advises people to keep fresh fuel in their snow blowers, as well as check their oil and make sure all the bolts are tight to ensure it’s ready when the snow falls.

