Longer court cases puts a strain on jail bed space

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While violent crime trials take longer to try, simple cases also take up more time in court, and that’s leading to overcrowding in the Pennington County Jail.

Homicide cases normally take up to 2 years from start to finish, but those cases are not the only ones taking longer periods of time, which creates a space issue at the jail. Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said that even though the jail runs at or near full capacity, the jail will always have space for new offenders, which is attributed to the strain on bed space in the jail.

“As a sheriff and as law enforcement, we don’t have any say in how long it takes to process somebody through the court process. So however long it takes, what the attorneys need, what the court process needs to be, other individuals handle that, but it does have an impact on jail bed space,” Mueller said.

However, due to collaboration between the legal system and law enforcement, the court processes are moving faster now.

“We work really really well together with the systems we do have. We’re very blessed to have law enforcement, with the chief of police, and the sheriff, and the presiding judge, everyone works really collaboratively together to solve problems when they come up. I think that’s why we’re starting to move things more quickly through the system now. I mean I think what you’re seeing is the best that our system can offer,” said Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel.

According to Mueller, the jail will undergo expansions and renovations, but they are currently only in the planning phase of that project.

