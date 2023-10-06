Lincoln County rural area selected for new men’s prison

PIERRE S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) has agreed to buy two 160-acre parcels of land in rural Lincoln County. This land has been chosen as the site for a new men’s prison, which will replace a significant portion of the current State Penitentiary located in Sioux Falls.

According to Kellie Wasko, the Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections, this location is the most suitable for a modern correctional facility that meets the state’s public safety requirements while having the least impact on the growth of the community. She expressed her gratitude to Governor Noem, the Legislature, and Commissioner Greenfield for their support in securing the land for the state’s public safety needs for years to come.

The South Dakota State Legislature has provided funding for the construction of new prison facilities in South Dakota, including a new men’s prison, in both 2022 and 2023 through the Incarceration Construction Fund. In 2023, Governor Noem signed HB 1017 into law, which allocated $52 million for the purchase of land and the hiring of architectural and engineering services required to build the new men’s prison. The legislation also allocated an additional $270.7 million for the construction of the facility.

In July 2023, Governor Noem indicated, “We will be able to avoid unnecessary debt by using [the state’s $96.8 million budget surplus] for future prison construction costs.”

The land is situated in rural Lincoln County, on the western side of the corner of 477th and 278th Street. Currently, the state of South Dakota owns the land through the Office of School and Public Lands. As per state law, Schools and Public Lands are authorized to transfer property to another government entity for the appraised value. The appraised value of both has been set at a total of $7,910,000. It is a financially responsible choice to utilize the land that the state already owns.

Commissioner Brock Greenfield acknowledged the historical role of the school and public land office, stating “This sale allows us to fulfill our constitutional duty to make money for education while providing a key public safety need for future.” The Office of School and Public Lands was established at statehood in 1889, just a few years after the current state prison was built in 1881.

