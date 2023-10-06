How Winter Storm Atlas brought change and improvement to Western South Dakota : Atlas Part 3

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ”To be blunt, it was a tough lesson learned,” said Ken Meirose, Black Hills Energy operations manager. “Between tree branches and trees being down, and also I’d throw in buildings being damaged, being able to just get around was tough.” that toughness was brought to light when Meirose discovered equipment had been damaged in a building collapse after the storm

Overall, it was a group effort to get western South Dakota back on track after the winter storm atlas, from the people who brought supplies to the eight out-of-state agencies and 300 employees from different companies that came together.

It would take many sixteen-hour days of trudging through deep snow to clean up snapped poles, down power lines, and clear thousands of damaged trees and branches to get western South Dakota and customers of Black Hills Energy back their power. “I’ll give you an example: for a lot of the guys, their boots would never dry because the snow was so wet and they were working in the deep snow for so long that their boots would never dry,” Meirose added.

Over the last decade, Black Hills Energy has made communication and infrastructure improvements, creating relationships with contractors, and has even created a major event process to combat any future emergencies and natural disasters “We’ve purchased more equipment, so now we have several snow cats, and we also have other equipment that can handle deep snow, and we’ve also expanded our customer notifications,” said Meirose.

In addition to newer equipment, Black Hills Energy has also been burying miles of power lines to protect them from high winds and any storms that move through the region.

On the other side, Rapid City Emergency Management has also been making improvements over the last 10 years on equipment and infrastructure.

Dustin Willett, the Rapid City and Pennington County Emergency Management Director stated, “We’re in a new facility, and we have better technology to both build and maintain situational awareness and a common operating picture with all of our stakeholders, but I would say the foundation of one of the big things that improved is our communication with our partners.”

Some of those partners include “The National Weather Service has always been an incredible partner for us, and those lines of communication existed prior to the 2013 blizzard but certainly have strengthened in the aftermath.” Willett stated.

Both agencies plan continuing improvements to better serve and protect the public, and while the hopes are that an event like Atlas will never happen again, it never hurts to be prepared.

