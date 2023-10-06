Coldest weather so far this season today and tonight, but warmer this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chilly weather can be expected today and tonight into Saturday morning as cold high pressure builds into the northern plains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight and Saturday morning as clear skies and much lighter winds tonight will allow for good radiational cooling, allowing temperatures to plummet. Lows in the 20s and lower 30s can be expected Saturday morning and frost will also form in many areas.

A quick turnaround in the weather will take place this weekend, however as warm air builds in from the west. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

Next week, a large upper level low over the Great Lakes states will retrograde a bit to the west. This will keep western South Dakota in slightly cooler air, so highs will more likely be in the 60s instead of 70s. However in Wyoming, widespread 70s are expected early next week.

A Pacific storm system will bring clouds, showers and cooler weather during the end of next week.

