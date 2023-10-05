Youth Ride Free program set to continue in the future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid Transit System’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program has been helping students get to school and around town at no charge for the better part of a decade. Although since COVID-19, ridership has been down, the cost of this program remains the same.

Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program recently surpassed 500,000 riders since its inception eight years ago. During the 2017-18 school year, more than 117 thousand riders took advantage of this program. Last year, only 40,000 did. What changed? Officials blame Covid-19.

“The primary reason why our numbers actually decreased is because of COVID-19,” said Rapid Transit System Division Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “When that hit all schools shut down so therefore no youth were actually riding or going anywhere. "

Despite the decline in ridership numbers in recent years, Gould-Stabile still believes that this ridership program still has some value in the community.

“Our buses are driving no matter what. Whether there’s free youth riding or somebody that’s paying the $1.50 fare, they’re still operating. So, whether we decide to increase our routes or expand or not do anything at all with it, the Youth Ride Free program I foresee always being a part of Rapid Transit Systems availability for the public.”

Gould-Stabile went on to say the program is appreciated by the community.

“A lot of parents and guardians appreciated the fact that they could have a secure public transportation for their child to get back and forth to school. Because a lot of them have issues of maybe one vehicle per household or no vehicles and then their child has a hard time getting back and forth.”

If you or anyone you know is interested in this program you can find the registration link listed here.

