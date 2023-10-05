South Dakota Mines looks to shape the future of computers

South Dakota Mines is looking to create the computer of the future.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Researchers at South Dakota Mines are working on something that has never been done before, and with a new $800,000 grant, they believe they are closer than ever.

Students and professors have been working to create the smallest computer possible by using 2D nanomaterials. Researchers are able to stack more storage units on top of one another. With more units comes a more powerful computer

This will allow for smaller computers with faster writing and reading speeds, higher endurance, and lower power consumption making these computers more efficient. Researchers are excited about what this means for technology and the future.

”The ultimate goal is to make a device that is truly an atomic layer thin,” said Associate Professor Tula Paudel. “So let me give you this scale. Our human hair is about a micrometer size, so we are making a device that is 1,000 times smaller than human hair.”>

”We will teach younger generations how to actually work with such small objects,” said Associate Professor Alexey Lipatov. “Students and people will learn how to work with them and understand what’s going on at such a small scale.”

Researchers from across the country are hoping this new technology will be in use by the end of the decade.

