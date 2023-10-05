Maȟpíya Lúta high school students release Lakȟóta language podcast.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Students from Maȟpíya Lúta High School are initiating a groundbreaking project to revitalize the Lakȟóta language with the launch of their podcast named “Wóiwahoye Gluótkuŋzapi” (Keeping the Promise). The innovative project is a testament to the commitment of students to honor and celebrate the beauty of the Lakȟóta language. The podcast is student-led and aims to create a platform where the Lakȟóta language is the focal point, serving as a bridge between communities and fostering a sense of pride and identity among Lakȟóta youth.

The Lakȟóta language is at the core of Lakȟóta culture, embodying the essence of tradition and identity. There has been a remarkable resurgence in the use of Lakȟóta across Lakȟóta schools and communities in the region, indicating a growing movement of Lakȟóta Language reclamation and revitalization. The Mahpiya Luta students are determined to contribute to this movement by offering another way for youth to hear and experience the language - in a podcast. Through “Wóiwahoye Gluótkuŋzapi,” they will share stories, engage in conversations, and explore various facets of modern Lakȟóta life—all in their native language of Lakȟóta.

The podcast will serve as an educational resource for the community and contribute to the broader efforts of language revitalization. The dedication of these students is commendable, and their project is a bold step towards preserving and promoting the Lakȟóta language.

About why to do a podcast, Senior April Knight shared, “My class and I decided to spread the language in a more modern way. We thought the podcast would be a productive option. We see it as a way for ourselves to heal and incorporate the language into everyday conversations.” Senior Oceane Bull Bear shares, “This podcast is unique because we are students speaking and being able to talk about ourselves, what we love, and what we do. We feel proud to be encouraged to speak the language and be given the opportunity to do something new and get the language out there for others.”

The first episode of “Wóiwahoye Gluótkuŋzapi” will be launched on Monday, October 9th, which is celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. The students are urging community members, educators, and Lakȟóta language enthusiasts to listen to the show, offer their support, and engage in the conversations that will be conducted entirely in the Lakȟóta language.

