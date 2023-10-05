Homicide cases have been decreasing, but time to trial has been increasing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In recent years, law enforcement says that Rapid City has seen an increase in violent crime, making some people question if the city is still a safe place to live and work.

When COVID hit, Rapid City saw a record high of homicides compared to previous years, with 2020 resulting in 14 homicides, and 16 in 2021. However, Rapid City’s homicide numbers have been lowering since COVID mandates were lifted.

“Over COVID, we had a dramatic increase in violent crime, and specifically I think what we’re talking about today is homicides cases. So, during COVID the whole country saw a dramatic rise in violent crime and a dramatic rise in homicides. The good news is the crime numbers are coming way back down to what we would expect to see in a community of our size,” said Lara Roetzel, Pennington County states attorney.

Just because homicide numbers are lowering, that doesn’t mean we won’t continue hearing about them, due to those cases taking longer to get to trial.

“Under the law, a case is supposed to go to trial in 180 days, but I can tell you there’s just not a homicide case that fits that equation. Typically a homicide case takes 2 years in our community to get to trial,” continued Roetzel.

Some things attributing to the longer wait time include reviewing evidence and shortage of prosecutors, public defenders and judges. The length of time on those cases takes up space in the jail, adding to the strain of overcrowding in the jail.

“We need to continue to work together to identify processes to speed that case processing up. Right now, we’re housing a little over 400 Pennington County inmates, we house for other contracts too. Out of that, I think 423 Pennington County inmates we have in custody today, the average length of stay is 118 days. That’s drastically increased from what it was two to three years ago,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.

According to Mueller, so far this year, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has only responded to 4 homicides.

