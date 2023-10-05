A frost or freeze is expected for many tonight, plus some flurries in the northern hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Frost Advisory is in place for Campbell and the Weston County plains in Wyoming, along with Spearfish, Sturgis, Rapid City, Pennington County plains, Meade County plains, Haakon County, Ziebach County and northern Jackson County. A Freeze Warning is in place for Harding County, Butte County, Perkins County and the Crook County plains.

Temperatures will be cold enough to damage or kill any crops and sensitive vegetation, so be sure to cover them up or bring them indoors. It will be windy at times with some gusts reaching 45 mph in spots. A few showers will pass through the area and could even bring a few flurries to parts of the northern Black Hills. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Friday will be sunny, but it will be chilly. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s across the region. It will start off breezy, but winds are expected to weaken through the afternoon.

Warmer air arrives this weekend with 60s likely for many on Saturday and some 70s by Sunday. Skies will be sunny both days. The nice weather sticks around Monday and Tuesday with 60s and some 70s possible under sunny skies.

Another system will swing through the area Wednesday and Thursday, where skies will become mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop. A few showers will be possible as well. Highs both days will be in the 40s and 50s.

