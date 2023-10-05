Childcare providers may soon have to close their doors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare providers across the country may be closing their doors soon if they can’t find an alternate source of funding after the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 expired last month.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA for short, is a pandemic-era policy providing childcare providers with a tax credit to support the influx of people in need of childcare. With that program expiring last month, places like Little Owl’s Daycare can’t afford to hire more teachers and have had to turn parents away.

“We’ve actually already had to do that just because we don’t have enough staff. We can’t. We have to limit how many kids because we have to stay by state guidelines and if we go over state guidelines then we can’t really be open so yeah it kinda limits us if we don’t have enough staff to be here,” said Elizabeth Peckham, a preschool teacher at Little Owl’s Daycare and Preschool.

If Little Owl’s Preschool is unable to find an alternate source of funding, Peckham predicts they will have to change the way Little Owl’s operates.

“Probably some budget cutting probably some downsizing and stuff for us. It definitely would help us keep going to where we’re able to have a staff and keep our kids and come to our jobs and stuff like that. I think without the funding we probably would end up downsizing,” said Peckham.

This lack of funding could impact school test results for years to come. Peckham believes early education is crucial to success later in life.

“It’s very important so these early ages is when their brains suck up the most that’s when they’re learning the most. They’re little sponges so at this point they’re learning how to socialize they’re learning their motion skills they’re learning their cognitive skills, all that stuff at this age is very important,” said Peckham.

In the case of Little Owl’s Preschool, Peckham believes they won’t have to close their doors entirely and is hopeful they will be able to secure funding elsewhere.

