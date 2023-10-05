Agriculture and Natural Resource Alliance and South Dakota 4-H groups team up this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Agriculture and Natural Resource Alliance has what they call a monthly lunch and learn on a variety of topics.

This week, the alliance focused on the importance of 4-H and agricultural education for youth.

Speakers from South Dakota 4-H, Hilary Risner and Regina Bakley educated the room on the future leaders that come out of the 4-H program and the modern changes to the over one-hundred-year organization.

The president of the Agriculture and Natural Resource Alliance, Deb Black said after changes to the group around the pandemic and difficulties meeting the alliance decided to form a separate entity apart from the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.

“We missed the camaraderie and the educational benefits. So, we had many meetings and decided to go ahead and form our own 501, which we have gotten everything done. So, we’re up and running again,” Black said.

Currently, leaders educate people on topics related to forestry, agriculture, and the mining industry.

“If it isn’t grown, it needs to be mined. So we are all dependent on agriculture and natural resources, every day of the week, every minute. So we need to educate and communicate,” Black said.

To be added to the Agriculture and Natural Resource Alliance safe sender list email bh.agnr.alliance@gmail.com

