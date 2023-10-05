4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male

Latest News

FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that keeps growing
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing...
Biden’s dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling