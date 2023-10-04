Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days

The Transportation Security Administration said over 1,800 firearms were found at airport checkpoints from July through September.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Transportation Security Administration said over 1,800 firearms were found at airport checkpoints from July through September. At Rapid City Regional Airport, two were found in the past week alone.

The guns were discovered Friday and Sunday. TSA alerted the Rapid City Police Department to remove the weapons.

This makes 10 guns found at the airport so far this year. For all of last year, it was just seven gun discoveries.

TSA officials remind passengers if they’re traveling with a firearm, it must be properly checked and declared to the airline and not in a carry-on bag.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

