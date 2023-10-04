STOMP Summit unites communities against drug crisis

STOMP Summit in Pierre addressed drug issues, emphasizing collaboration across state and tribal...
STOMP Summit in Pierre addressed drug issues, emphasizing collaboration across state and tribal borders.(South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Building a healthy future together is what the State Tribal Opioid and Methamphetamine Prevention Summit was aiming for during the state’s event in Pierre on Tuesday.

Originally called the State Tribal METH Summit, the STOMP Summit incorporated more than just an awareness of meth this year; it also spread awareness of drugs such as opioids, fentanyl, and heroin.

They put a big emphasis on how the state can work with lower-income and tribal communities to find a way to help lower the number of drug overdoses and prevent illegal drug use altogether.

“Encourage each other because, you know, methamphetamine, opioids, fentanyl, heroine—all these illegal substances—they don’t see borders. They don’t see state boarders or tribal boarders, and you know we see that,” said South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations Secretary David Flute. “So, it’s important to keep that energy and to also continue to try and create these synergies between the state and the tribes.”

The South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations will post a resource guide that will have all the data collected from the STOMP Summit along with links to resources people can reach out to on their website in about two to three weeks.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

In remembrance of the many young lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, a group...
Helping a community heal through “Remembering the Children” annual prayer walk
Talks are in the works regarding an expansion for the Pennington County Jail.
Pennington County plans jail expansion addressing overcrowding and infrastructure
The first of many meetings was held for the South Valley Civic Organization at the West River...
Pennington County community gathers to boost civic engagement efforts
Forget tost 29-cent Ramen packages. Eat healthier with some of The Market's Ramen products.
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Healthier Ramen Noodles