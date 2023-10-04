STM’S VanLiere finishes second at state tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More’s Vincent VanLiere finished up the Class “A” state tournament on a strong note Tuesday. VanLiere shot a 2 under 70 to finish the tournament at one over par. That was good enough to finish to second to West Central’s Anthony Lanham who won the tournament at -1. Vermillion won the team championship with STM finishing fourth.

