Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from House of Representatives

The U.S. House of Representatives will get a new speaker soon.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. House of Representatives will get a new speaker soon. A vote lead by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida to remove the Speaker of the House was held Tuesday, successfully ousting Rep. Kevn McCarthy.

This process originated after some Republicans in the House were upset at the way the potential government shutdown was handled. Those leading the charge claim the extension to government funding gave too many concessions to Democrats.

The final vote tally came in at 208 Democrats and eight Republicans in favor of removing McCarthy, with 210 Republicans against. South Dakota’s lone Representative, Dusty Johnson, was one of the members against McCarthy’s removal. In an interview before the vote, Johnson said there were more important issues to focus on.

“Today, instead of doing interviews about fentanyl and meth, all of us are doing interviews on why does Matt Gaettz hate Kevin McCarthy so much and why hasn’t he been able to check his middle school grudges at the door and do his job. This is insanity,” Johnson said.

With the vote to oust McCarthy passing, the House will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide on a new Speaker of the House.

