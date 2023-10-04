Pennington County community gathers to boost civic engagement efforts

The first of many meetings was held for the South Valley Civic Organization at the West River...
The first of many meetings was held for the South Valley Civic Organization at the West River Electric Association building.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Members of the Pennington County community came together Tuesday night to hold the first of many meetings, hoping to encourage civic engagement within not only the county but the surrounding area as well.

The South Valley Civic Organization was formed out of what some of the members say is the need for transparency between city and county government officials. The members want to come together and help solve or get more information on pending issues in the community by working together to get their voices heard.

One of the founding members said that groups like these are crucial for residents of an area if they want to be more involved with the goings on in their local government.

“There’s a need for more organizations like this so that way more people can get their voices out and some of our administrators and county officials can hear what’s going on in a particular area, and that way that area isn’t skipped when it becomes budget time every year,” said South Valley Civic Organization founding member Jay Schmit.

During their first meeting on Tuesday, the group was able to talk with the Pennington County sheriff on matters pertaining to safety around the county. They will be working to get other city and county officials to give more insight into projects that the residents of the county would like more information on.

If you are interested in finding out more about the group, you can head to their Facebook page.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

In remembrance of the many young lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, a group...
Helping a community heal through “Remembering the Children” annual prayer walk
Talks are in the works regarding an expansion for the Pennington County Jail.
Pennington County plans jail expansion addressing overcrowding and infrastructure
Forget tost 29-cent Ramen packages. Eat healthier with some of The Market's Ramen products.
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Healthier Ramen Noodles
STOMP Summit in Pierre addressed drug issues, emphasizing collaboration across state and tribal...
STOMP Summit unites communities against drug crisis