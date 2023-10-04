Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
This is what the emergency alert on Wednesday will look like.
How emergency alerts can put abuse victims at risk

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Slain Texas prisoner who was accused of killing 22 older women was stabbed by cellmate, report says
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Morgan State shooting erupted during dispute but victims were unintended targets, police say