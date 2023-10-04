Much Cooler to End the Week ; Warming Up Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s in South Dakota, and in the northern hills and in NE Wyoming temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the low 60s in Rapid City with mostly sunny skies. NE Wyoming and the Northern Hills will see temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s. Thursday night and into Friday we might see a few showers. Those showers may drop a few snow flurries overnight in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. No accumulations are expected with any snow that will fall.

Saturday we start a warming trend. Temperatures will get into the mid 60s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine in store. That sunshine sticks around Sunday, but temperatures will climb into the low 70s. To start the week, we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in Rapid City with sunshine continuing. That sunshine pours over into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again. Wednesday of next week will see some clouds start to work their way in with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.