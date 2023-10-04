Much Cooler to End the Week ; Warming Up Next Week

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s in South Dakota, and in the northern hills and in NE Wyoming temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the low 60s in Rapid City with mostly sunny skies. NE Wyoming and the Northern Hills will see temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s. Thursday night and into Friday we might see a few showers. Those showers may drop a few snow flurries overnight in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. No accumulations are expected with any snow that will fall.

Saturday we start a warming trend. Temperatures will get into the mid 60s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine in store. That sunshine sticks around Sunday, but temperatures will climb into the low 70s. To start the week, we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in Rapid City with sunshine continuing. That sunshine pours over into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again. Wednesday of next week will see some clouds start to work their way in with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
This is what the emergency alert on Wednesday will look like.
How emergency alerts can put abuse victims at risk

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild and mostly sunny today
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool, fall-like weather for the rest of the week.
graphic
Cooler Weather This Week with Showers Likely Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A change to Fall weather this week.