Mild and mostly sunny today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. These temperatures will be very close to seasonal norms.

A cold front moves through tonight and Thursday, bringing gusty winds and cooler air. Some clouds and a sprinkle or two will accompany the front tonight. Another surge of cool air arrives Thursday night, and that will also be accompanied by sprinkles or even flurries.

Frost or freeze conditions are possible Friday and Saturday mornings. Because the winds may still be blowing Friday morning, the chance of frost is lesser then, but light winds and clear skies should allow frost to form in many areas Saturday morning. Watch for frost and/or freeze advisories to be issued late this week.

The weekend and the first half of next week will be much warmer and dry. 70s, if not near 80 degree temperatures are possible early next week.

