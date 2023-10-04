Mild and mostly sunny today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:18 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. These temperatures will be very close to seasonal norms.

A cold front moves through tonight and Thursday, bringing gusty winds and cooler air. Some clouds and a sprinkle or two will accompany the front tonight. Another surge of cool air arrives Thursday night, and that will also be accompanied by sprinkles or even flurries.

Frost or freeze conditions are possible Friday and Saturday mornings. Because the winds may still be blowing Friday morning, the chance of frost is lesser then, but light winds and clear skies should allow frost to form in many areas Saturday morning. Watch for frost and/or freeze advisories to be issued late this week.

The weekend and the first half of next week will be much warmer and dry. 70s, if not near 80 degree temperatures are possible early next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool, fall-like weather for the rest of the week.
graphic
Cooler Weather This Week with Showers Likely Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A change to Fall weather this week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon