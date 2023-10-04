Jacob Staton sentenced for role in 2021 murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jacob Staton, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for his role in the 2021 murder of Dhani Aronson in 2021.

Staton pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony after it was discovered that he and his accomplice had messaged about the killing prior to the act. Judge Stacy Wickre referenced Facebook messages between Staton and his accomplice Andrew Thorson in which they communicated about killing Aronson in the same way he died.

Aronson was found dead on Nov. 1, 2021, along Wilderness Canyon Road off Highway 16 with two gunshots to his head.

According to court documents, Staton and Thorson picked up Aronson from his apartment at around 9 p.m. on Halloween night 2021. Staton was driving with Thorson in the backseat when Thorson shot Aronson in the back of the head.

Staton then helped hide Aronson’s wallet, and the gun and tried to clean blood out of the vehicle.

In May, Thorson was sentenced to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.