Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At around 8 a.m. on October 4, the police received a report of a robbery at 777 Casino West, on 2730 W. Main Street.

The police arrived at the scene and spoke to an employee of the business who had been robbed. It was discovered that an unknown male had entered the business, wielded a knife, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene heading north.

According to witnesses, the suspect was a male, about 5′4″ tall, either Hispanic or Native American. He was wearing a red, white, and blue mask, a gray sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity, contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

