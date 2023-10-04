Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male

(WLUC)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At around 8 a.m. on October 4, the police received a report of a robbery at 777 Casino West, on 2730 W. Main Street.

The police arrived at the scene and spoke to an employee of the business who had been robbed. It was discovered that an unknown male had entered the business, wielded a knife, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene heading north.

According to witnesses, the suspect was a male, about 5′4″ tall, either Hispanic or Native American. He was wearing a red, white, and blue mask, a gray sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity, contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Gun found at Rapid City Regional Airport
Two loaded guns found at the Rapid City airport in two days
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

In remembrance of the many young lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, a group...
Helping a community heal through “Remembering the Children” annual prayer walk
Talks are in the works regarding an expansion for the Pennington County Jail.
Pennington County plans jail expansion addressing overcrowding and infrastructure
The first of many meetings was held for the South Valley Civic Organization at the West River...
Pennington County community gathers to boost civic engagement efforts
Forget tost 29-cent Ramen packages. Eat healthier with some of The Market's Ramen products.
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Healthier Ramen Noodles