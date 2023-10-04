All aboard the Murder Mystery train to raise money for breast cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, A local breast cancer non-profit is hosting a glamourous “Murder on the Orient Express-like” luxury train extravaganza on Saturday, October 7 to raise funds in support of breast cancer warriors through their journeys.

The Black Hills Road Trip to Hope, a non-profit is pulling out all the stops for this mystery train gala for a great cause as they gather supporters, friends, and donors for an evening to share in raising awareness and spreading hope. Holly Jones and Mary Stein are some of the organizers helping to get this murder mystery train lollapalooza ride off and running for the importance of giving to those battling breast cancer who are in need.

Jones says, “They are hoping to raise funds that will continue their efforts to alleviate some of the financial burdens that comes during an already stressful time so if they have to come for treatment and they have to decide between treatment or paying their gas bill or putting gas in their car to get to treatment or lodging, we can help them with those expenses so they can focus more on their treatment so that’s the goal of Black Hills Road Trip of Hope.”

Stein says the event is going to be a fun experience with a variety of wines and performances for everyone to enjoy. “The Seraphim Theatre Group will be performing the murder mystery and we are very pleased to be able to work with the 1880 train too, it’s a perfect combination with 4 different wine tastings along with 4 different food pairings from Scratch Catering and we will have wonderful sponsors and we’ll be doing tables before the event so we will be having a lot of fun.” Stein also adds there are still tickets available to get on the Train of Hope for a great cause.

The Black Hills Road Trip of Hope train extravaganza will start at noon this Saturday, with those expected to be on the platform of the train by 1 p.m. Stein says the train is departing at 2 p.m. in Hill City and they will be serving hors d’oeuvres.

To learn more information about the mystery train fundraiser watch the interview above.

