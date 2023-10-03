You are more likely to be struck by lightning than winning the Powerball jackpot

Someone could become an overnight billionaire tonight.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:17 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball jackpot is currently at $1.04 billion with a cash payout of over 478-million-dollars.

However, the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

Roger Johnson is a mathematics professor at South Dakota Mines and says your likelihood of winning the billion dollars is pretty slim.

“There are roughly 300 million people residing in the United States, so for you to win a share of the jackpot it would be the same as you being selected at random from the entire population of the United States,” said Roger Johnson, mathematics professor, South Dakota Mines.

Johnson also stated that the odds of getting struck by lightning in a year are one in a million, which makes it more likely than winning the current Powerball jackpot.

“You would be about 300 more times more likely to be struck by lightning in a year than to win a share of the Powerball jackpot,” said Johnson.

However, if you do beat the odds, you have the option of choosing to get paid in a lump sum payment or paid 30 times during a 29-year period.

