STM’s VanLiere 4th after round one of “A” state tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school boys golfers teed it up at Hart Ranch on Monday for the opening round of the Class “A” state tournament. West Central’s Anthony Lanham shot a 4 under 68 to grab the first round lead. St. Thomas More’s is tied for 4th with a 75. Vermillion leads the team race with STM sixth.

