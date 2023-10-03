Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park

Fire crews are still investigating the blazes.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:14 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fires broke out Monday afternoon on the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park, with firefighters ultimately able to get them under control.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation, but first responders have begun clearing the area to prevent any secondary fires from starting.

Rapid City called in the help of South Dakota Wildland Fire to assist in fighting the flames. Fire Captain Trapper Lappe says the location of this fire presented some challenges to first responders.

“Definitely a lot of challenges getting to the fire and getting people on it to assess it. There is quite a trail network there but not really adequate for fire trucks or sometimes not even walking with some of the equipment we have,” said Lappe.

Officials expect the investigation into the cause of the fire will finish soon.

