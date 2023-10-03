Pet of the week: Panda Bear

Meet Panda
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Normally you would need to go to China to see wild pandas, but this week you can visit Panda Bear at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

He is this week’s pet of the week.

Much like a panda he is a bigger breed and weighs 52 pounds.

Panda Bear is only a little more than a year old and has lots of energy to explore the Black Hills, and go for long walks to admire the changing of the fall colors.

Panda Bear does sometimes forget his size but will make sure you stay active as much as he is.

With the colder weather coming he will also bring you warmth, and cuddles.

For the month of October dogs which are black and cats which are orange are 50% off, which will make Panda Bear’s adoption half of $112.50.

