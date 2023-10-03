It’s almost time to dress the presidential statues for winter

It’s almost time to dress the presidential statues for winter
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the weather starts to cool down, people take to the streets to place winter clothes on the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City.

Dressing the statues with winter clothing, which can then be taken by anyone in need, is a tradition that started with Mayor Steve Allender almost ten years ago. Current Mayor Jason Salamun said that he will keep this tradition running through his tenure, however, Salamun suggests people donate winter items to shelters as well.

”So it’s one thing to provide hats and mittens on the statues, which we will allow this year, but I will also say, provide those items to a sheltered location so that they can always have those on hand, and make them available to those in need,” said Salamun.

Dressing the statues is allowed from November 15 through March 15 every year.

