Feeding South Dakota gets a financial boost

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Feeding South Dakota Sioux Falls location received a $175,000 grant from Avera Health.

The money goes towards mobile distribution across all of Feeding South Dakota locations including Rapid City.

Officials for Feeding South Dakota said this is the most expensive time in food bank history.

The donated funds will help with the demanding increase statewide for food security.

The Rapid City organization currently has 37 partnered locations that serve close to 4,400 families with their mobile outreach, according to the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota, Kimberly Wallace.

Wallace said these funds will help with mobile distribution or when the team helps drop off food to other areas in the community.

“A donation like this, again, providing half a million meals across the state and being able to support the mobile process is really big for us. A lot of work goes into it between packing boxes, mapping out locations, things like that, and so Avera support really is such recognition that we’re doing good work,” Wallace said.

Wallace said starting mobile food distribution after the pandemic hit has helped reach more members in surrounding communities in need of food assistance.

