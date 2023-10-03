Fall is in the air at the Plant Shop at Aspen Ridge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time to fall in love with autumn and if you’re looking for some outside fun, the fall festival at Aspen Ridge might be the event for you.

People can spend the day immersed in hundreds of pumpkins while getting into the fall spirit.

The event is free to the community, featuring crafts, a corn bin, a petting zoo, train rides, and much more.

The fall festival is an annual event at Aspen Bridge and while the prep for the event is a lot of work, the result makes it all worth it.

“It’s a lot of work putting everything together, kind of transitioning from summer to fall but we all have a lot of fun doing it. Just bringing everybody together, bringing recognition to our space here, creating community, and having fun.”

The fall festival is this Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. at The Plant Shop at Aspen Ridge which is located at 7887 Sheridan Lake Rd.

